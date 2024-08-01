Shemaroo's broadcast business to reach profitability in one to two years: COO Arghya Chakravarty

Apart from its syndication and distribution business, Shemaroo is in two major B2C businesses- broadcast and OTT streaming. Over the last two years, Chakravarty’s vision with regard to its broadcast business is to establish a dominant presence in the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) with its flagship channels- Shemaroo TV and Umang. It aims to dominate the Free Dish space in HSM and diversify its channel portfolio. Currently, it has two Hindi channels, a Marathi channel MarathiBana (which has recently moved to pay and is no longer on Free Dish), and a youth channel called Chumbak.