Sidhu and Manjrekar pull up ICC for being unfair to Disney Star

In his commentary during the match, Manjrekar voiced his concerns, stating, "It was a nightmare for the batters, and Afghanistan paid a heavy price. You can't prepare an unfit pitch for the semi-final. What about the broadcasters? They are the ones who are taking massive risks by investing a big amount in TV rights. Players will come and play, but the broadcasting channel makes the real deal. ICC has taken them for a ride. They will lose money as there was no contest in the semi-final."