Singapore Emergency Arbitrator rejects Sony's bid for interim relief in Zee merger dispute

Expressed disappointment in the decision, Sony, in a statement said, "This decision is only a procedural one, ruling only as to whether Zee Entertainment would be permitted to pursue its application with the NCLT. We will continue to vigorously arbitrate the matter in Singapore in front of a full SIAC tribunal and pursue SPNI’s right to terminate the merger agreement and seek a termination fee and other remedies. We remain confident in the merits of our position in both Singapore and India.”