Society Tea collaborates with Faye D'Souza to serve 'News in a Minute'

Faye will provide succinct and insightful updates on the latest headlines in just one minute.
Society Tea has partnered with Faye D'Souza to launch 'News in a Minute' series, comprising 12 videos of one minute each.
Through this project, Faye will bring her expertise into the digital realm. She will provide important updates in one minute videos, ensuring that viewers stay informed and engaged without investing a significant amount of time.
The first episode of the series has recently been released on Instagram. It is a fusion of tradition, innovation and news in a convenient format.
Karan Shah, director, Society Tea, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Faye D'Souza, a respected journalist whose work has captivated audiences across the nation. The 'News in a Minute' series is designed to cater to the fast-paced lives of our audience, ensuring they don't miss out on the most significant news stories while enjoying their favourite cup of tea."
Faye is equally thrilled about the collaboration. She added, "In a world where information is at our fingertips, presenting the most important news in just a minute is a thrilling challenge. Society Tea has been a part of our culture for years, and I'm delighted to partner with them to make the news more accessible to everyone. I look forward to this exciting journey."