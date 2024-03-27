Sony secures seven-year media rights deal for New Zealand Cricket

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The matches will be telecast and streamed live on SPNI's sports channels and Sony LIV.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired the television and digital rights to broadcast and stream all New Zealand-based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches into India and associated territories for the next seven years. The deal, from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2031, will include India’s tours of New Zealand in the 2026-27 and 2030-31 summers, as well as all other bilateral Tests, ODIs, and T20Is played in New Zealand during the designated period.
All matches will be telecast and streamed live across SPNI’s sports channels and will be livestreamed on Sony LIV, respectively, adding to an SPNI portfolio which already includes agreements with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
As mentioned in a report by The Economic Times, the deal is estimated to be valued between $90 million to $100 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 749 crore to Rs 833 crore).
NP Singh, managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, stated, "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with New Zealand Cricket. New Zealand is renowned for its exceptional sportsmanship and strength; it’s one of the most respected cricket teams globally. It is our privilege to deepen and nurture the bond between this esteemed team and its passionate fan base in India."
Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, chair of New Zealand Cricket, said it was an exciting time for both organisations. "With world-class sporting tournaments in their portfolio, Sony Pictures Networks India is one of the premiere sports content providers in India and we look forward to our association," she said.
Cricket fans in the Indian subcontinent can look forward to watching the BLACKCAPS in action against cricket heavyweights India, Australia, England and Pakistan among others until the end of the 2031 season.
Rajesh Kaul, SPNI’s chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, welcomed NZC to its stable of cricket content. He added, “Our constant endeavour has been to add marquee properties to our sports portfolio. making us a global muti-sporting arena for audiences in India. Our partnership with NZC is an important addition to our sports portfolio as the BLACKCAPS have won the hearts of cricket fans through their fierce competitive spirit and impeccable sporting behaviour."
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink was delighted with the agreement, noting the partnership was a natural fit, with both organisations sharing similar values. “Sony Pictures Networks India is an aspirational, innovative and forward-focussed business that prides itself on being efficient and sustainable in a rapidly changing world," said Weenink.
NZC GM Commercial Chris Smith said India was a key market for NZC and that the partnership with SPNI was the result of closely aligned interests. “It’s fair to say this is a significant commercial agreement,” said Smith.
SPNI’s digital rights in India will be co-exclusive with Amazon Prime for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.