Sony appeals to SIAC to bar ZEE's legal remedies in NCLT and other courts: ET report

"An order injuncting the respondent (ZEE) from seeking any remedy(ies), directly or indirectly (through any proxies), before the NCLT, or any other court(s) or tribunal(s) in India or elsewhere, in connection with or arising out of the merger cooperation agreement (MCA), including in respect of or for the implementation of scheme, during the pendency of the contractual disputes amongst the parties under the MCA," Sony said in its plea to the SIAC.