Sony informs Zee about its decision to terminate merger

The decision comes in the wake of an impasse between the companies regarding the leadership of the merged entity, particularly concerning Zee's Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka. The standoff intensified amidst an ongoing investigation into Goenka's conduct by India's capital markets regulator. This deadlock now appears to have derailed the deal, which aimed to create a formidable $10 billion media giant. The Zee-Sony entity would have been the country's fourth-largest media company after Google, Meta and Disney-Star.