Sony LIV highlights India's sporting resurgence in Asian Games latest campaign

Directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign brings out lesser-known facts and trivia on multi-sport events through young characters.
Sony LIV shines the spotlight on the Asian Games in a new campaign by Nitesh Tiwari. Renowned brands like Eatfit, JSW, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, ACKO, and Limca Sportz have come onboard to celebrate the Multi-sport Championship.
Sports have always been a source of inspiration and entertainment for Indians. Sony LIV is set to stream the 19th edition of the Asian Games. These sporting traditions serve as a reminder of the vibrant tapestry of culture and competition that will be celebrated during the event, uniting Asia in the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie in 40 different sports.
As India prepares to enter the world of multi-sports championships, Sony LIV is set to uncover facts about sports, sportsmen, and more through its latest campaign for the Asian Games. This campaign shines a spotlight on the resurgence of India in the world of sports as the nation has evolved into a multi-sport powerhouse, with Indian athletes excelling in various disciplines on the global stage. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign brings out lesser-known facts and trivia on multi-sport events through young characters - Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh.
The campaign focuses on 72-year-old Kiran Nadar, the Indian Bridge Team, and the addition of cricket to the Asian Games, highlighting the diverse landscape of sports in India and celebrating the athletes who participate in them. The ad pays tribute to the global recognition of India, showcasing many new athletes and their talents across a variety of sports. In order to better understand the passion of viewers from all age groups, Sony LIV has collaborated with esteemed brands like Eatfit, JSW, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, ACKO, and Limca Sportz to enhance the tournament experience.
The Asian Games is a significant event for India, as 655 Indian athletes will be competing in 41 disciplines. After 19 years, the Asian Games will feature a T20 tournament, where the Indian men's and women's cricket teams will be making their debuts. This will give many more reasons for viewers to be glued to their screens this year.