Sony LIV highlights India's sporting resurgence in Asian Games latest campaign

The campaign focuses on 72-year-old Kiran Nadar, the Indian Bridge Team, and the addition of cricket to the Asian Games, highlighting the diverse landscape of sports in India and celebrating the athletes who participate in them. The ad pays tribute to the global recognition of India, showcasing many new athletes and their talents across a variety of sports. In order to better understand the passion of viewers from all age groups, Sony LIV has collaborated with esteemed brands like Eatfit, JSW, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, ACKO, and Limca Sportz to enhance the tournament experience.