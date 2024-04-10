Sony Pictures Networks India & Formula E forge three-year media partnership

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer- Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, "We are thrilled to announce our multi-year partnership to broadcast all Formula E races live on Sony Sports Network. Formula E enjoys a loyal following among motorsports fans in India and we expect it to grow further with the inclusion of rising star, Jehan Daruvala. Formula E is the future of motorsports racing in the world and we are confident that the strong Indian connection is bound to ensure more love from sports enthusiasts in India.”