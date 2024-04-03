Sony plans to enhance its presence through strategic partnerships and organic growth in FY25: NP Singh

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

NP Singh, Sony Pictures Networks' CEO, praised the company's resilience and teamwork in an internal newsletter detailing the previous fiscal year's collapse of the Zee-Sony merger.
"Tackling challenges head-on made us even stronger, thanks to our solid commitment to leadership and core values. The experiences and lessons from FY24 are stepping stones for what lies ahead," NP Singh stated.
Singh mentioned preparing for a challenging fiscal year in 2025.
“Our goal is sharp, to captivate audiences and boost our subscriber base and revenue through impactful content,” he said.
"We're channeling investments into new shows, including those on Sony LIV. Our strategy emphasises driving organic growth and amping our market presence through strategic partnerships," he added.
The newsletter included a statement from Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and president and chief operating officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and highlights the team's accomplishments, such as Project Magenta, which shifted their playout and uplink from Singapore to Mumbai.
"Our goal is to deepen and expand our presence in India, aiming for significant growth in the coming years; At SPE, while we are not the biggest media company, our clear strategy and focused execution have allowed us to grow in a challenging business environment. Similarly, in India, a competitive and ever-evolving market, the clarity of our focus will let us excel and make an impact", he said.
The newsletter also outlines plans to launch a Pulse Survey on various platforms and a Nukkad meet-up in the near future.