Sony Sports Network acquires television rights for Major League Cricket 2024 in India

Culver Max Entertainment, who owns and operates Sony Sports Network, the sports broadcaster in India, announces the acquisition of exclusive television rights for T20 cricket spectacle Major League Cricket (MLC) for one year in India. The second edition of the league will kickstart with reigning champions MI New York facing Seattle Orcas in the opener at Church Street Park, Morrisville and will be live telecast in India 6th July 2024. The grand finale of the tournament will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and will be live telecast in India on 29th July 2024.