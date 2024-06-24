Sony Sports Network bags TV and digital rights for the upcoming India tour of Zimbabwe

The broadcast of India Tour of Zimbabwe on Sony Sports Network is being looked forward to by many, especially with the prospect of watching an extremely talented Indian squad in action. The last time India travelled to Zimbabwe was in 2022 when they played a 3-match ODI series. The Men in Blue had emerged victorious with a perfect three wins out of three as Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series. Interestingly, the last time the two teams played a bilateral T20I series in Zimbabwe was in 2016, when India triumphed 2-1.