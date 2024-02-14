Sony Sports Network scores exclusive TV rights for Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10

Vishnu Induri, founder of CCL: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Sony Sports Network for the telecast of the Celebrity Cricket League on Indian television. Sony Sports Network is known for airing some of the best sports events throughout the year, and we are proud to have joined forces with a broadcaster that caters to millions of sports enthusiasts every day. Since its inception, the league has established itself as a prominent source of entertainment by offering high-quality cricketing action and has gained immense popularity. The previous season garnered an impressive cumulative TV and digital reach, exceeding 250 million viewers nationwide.”