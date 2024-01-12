Sony Sports Network to continue covering the Australian Open

The LIVE coverage of AO 2024 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Sony Sports Network announces its continued association with Australian Open to bring the LIVE telecast of the 2024 edition to tennis enthusiasts across India.
The tournament is scheduled from January 14 to 28, 2024, at Melbourne Park, hosting the world's tennis elite in a battle for the first grand slam title of the year.
Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE coverage from the tournament in English and Hindi, while Tamil and Telugu language feeds will be added from the Quarterfinals stage onwards.
It has also launched a #SlamOfTheGreats campaign, showcasing the excitement and competitive spirit of tennis to commemorate the upcoming tournament. The campaign also highlights India's tennis legend Sania Mirza's debut in the sport with her first Grand Slam win in 2009.
In a press release, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and head- sports business, at Sony Pictures Networks, states, “Our commitment extends beyond on-field action, featuring off-field initiatives like expert insights and opinions from two-time Australian Open winner Sania Mirza and former India's No.1, Somdev Devvarman on our live studio show, Extraaa Serve.”
Sania Mirza, brand ambassador for Tennis on Sony Sports Network, says, "I am looking forward to being a part of Extraaa Serve on Sony Sports Network as a panellist through the course of the tournament. Throughout the broadcast, we will bring fans closer to all the live action in Australia and also present behind-the-scenes moments of this sporting spectacle."
Towards the same, Somdev Devvarman, former tennis payer and olympian, expressed his excitement, "Sony Sports Network has been a champion for tennis in India, and I'm thrilled to contribute to the passion and excitement that the Australian Open always brings.”