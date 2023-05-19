SonyLIV clocked 33.3 million subscribers globally and 40,000 hours of content across eight languages: NP Singh

Last year, the industry experts predicted the number of subscribers to be around 26 million.
In the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting, 2023 in Tokyo, NP Singh, managing director, and CEO, SPNI, said that SonyLIV operated by Sony Pictures Networks India(SPNI), has 33.3 million paid subscribers globally including distributor partnerships as well with over 40,000 hours of content across eight languages.
“India is a global economic powerhouse and an opportunity destination for artists, content creators, game developers, studios, platforms and technology companies. Our efforts in India are aligned with Sony’s purpose of filling the world with emotion and we strive to push the boundaries and go beyond what is expected," Singh said at the global event.
Singh had earlier touted Sony as the only media company with a profitable digital operation. SonyLIV’s paid subscriber base had surged from 700,000 in early 2020, on the back of a string of hits, now commanding an annual average revenue per user of ₹573.
Singh said that SPNI has a presence in India for 28 years, operates 26 television channels, and clocked 700 million viewers across 167 countries.
“SPNI has made significant investments in sports including key cricket properties, UEFA (an annual club association football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs) tournaments, World Wrestling Entertainment and Grand Slam Tennis, to name a few," Singh added.
In 2021, SPNI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd agreed to merge.The merger got the approval by stock exchanges and the Competition Commissin of India, but still it is yet to get the clearance from National Company Law Tribunal.