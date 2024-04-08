Sony’s acquisition of New Zealand cricket rights will engage existing fans, attract new viewers: Rajesh Kaul

Sony is aiming to become the go-to destination for sports fans. It has been acquiring marquee properties, like the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and the Asian Games in 2023. It is also the home for the next two editions of the UEFA EUROs and three out of four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open and US Open. Recently, it announced the extension of broadcast rights for the UEFA Club competitions for an additional three years.