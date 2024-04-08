Sony’s acquisition of New Zealand cricket rights will engage existing fans, attract new viewers: Rajesh Kaul

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, speaks about what this new addition will bring to the network.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) recently acquired the television and digital rights to broadcast and stream all New Zealand-based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches in India and associated territories for the next seven years. The deal, from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2031, will include the Indian cricket team’s tours of New Zealand in the 2026-27 and 2030-31 summers, as well as all other bilateral Tests, ODIs, and T20Is played in New Zealand during the designated period.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, SPNI, says that with this acquisition the network is looking at engaging the existing cricket fans and also attracting new viewers.
“While India cricket is undoubtedly driving cricket viewership in the country, there is a sizable following for quality non-India international cricket matches as well. Apart from Team India’s series in England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, these nations, we will also broadcast the high-octane non-India cricket series hosted by these countries,” he says.
According to media reports, the deal is estimated to be valued between $90 million to $100 million (equivalent to approximately Rs 749 crore to Rs 833 crore). All matches will be telecast and streamed live across SPNI’s sports channels and will be livestreamed on Sony LIV. The digital rights in India will be co-exclusive with Amazon Prime for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
“SonyLIV caters to core sports fans. It is known to be a strong contender for sports offerings amongst advertisers and this will surely add serious value to advertisers seeking to come on board for the New Zealand Cricket series,” Kaul says.
SPNI already holds the rights for matches of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Bilateral cricket series rights provide a broadcaster with access to regular high-quality cricket.
“Cricket rights for New Zealand helps in providing around-the-clock offerings for sports fans. The addition of NZC to our cricket portfolio helps engage the cricket fan with our network regularly throughout the year. The New Zealand Black Caps & Silver Ferns enjoy a strong following in India due to their highly competitive spirit and good sporting behaviour. Hence the addition of NZC to our cricket portfolio was a very straightforward decision for us to make,” he adds.
Viewership for non-India cricket grew by 20% on Sony Sports Network in FY ‘23. Kaul says traditional rivalries like New Zealand vs Australia and the Ashes always manage to generate a lot of interest and buzz. The recent Ashes hosted in England saw a growth of around 35%.
“With the current media rights scenario in India, we feel that NZC cricket rights is something which adds significant value to our portfolio. Apart from Team India’s series in these nations, we will also broadcast the high-octane non-India cricket series hosted by these countries,” he adds.
Sony is aiming to become the go-to destination for sports fans. It has been acquiring marquee properties, like the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and the Asian Games in 2023. It is also the home for the next two editions of the UEFA EUROs and three out of four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open and US Open. Recently, it announced the extension of broadcast rights for the UEFA Club competitions for an additional three years.
“We are a global multi-sports arena and the premier destination for sports fans. Our aim has been to strengthen our sports portfolio not only with cricket offerings but also Tennis, Football, WWE, Fight sports, motorsports, domestic leagues and multi-sporting events among others,” he says. “Our sports acquisition strategy has always been guided by rational decisions. Our objective has always been very clear- to serve sports fans with premium content in the form of diverse global and local properties.”