Sourabh Raaj Jain becomes the new host of Zee News DNA

Zee News DNA New avatar is now LIVE on screen with Jain being the new face of the flagship show, presenting customised news reports comprising of public interest stories. In the recent past, citizens have witnessed the appearance of Jain on the small screen and remember him for his impeccable act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.