Sports For All (SFA) and Viacom18 partner to bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

“Partnering with Viacom18 is indeed a historic moment, in bringing Indian school sports to the centre stage. The country will now join in to witness the incredible potential of our young athletes”, shared SFA Founders Vishwas Choksi and Rishikesh Joshi. “Our aim is to enthuse viewers to witness the journey of future champions, through our broadcast content. The SFA Championships entail an international sporting experience through equitable access to world class infrastructure, match videos, analytics and insights for school athletes. Every episode will showcase the energy and sporting talent of that city, their trials and tribulations and how every athlete contributes in identifying the ‘number one school in sports’, for their city”.