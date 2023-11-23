Sports For All (SFA) and Viacom18 partner to bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

The collaboration will enable millions of sports enthusiasts across the country to access school sports events.
By introducing the SFA Championships on JioCinema, Sports18-2, and Sports18 Khel channels, school sports competitions will now be available on digital platforms and television. The collaboration between Sports For All (SFA), a platform for grassroots sports competitions, and Viacom18 will enable millions of sports enthusiasts across the country to access school sports events.
Viacom18's collection of content is designed to captivate sports fans in innovative ways and make it easier for them to access and afford. They aim to overcome language barriers through digital platforms. This partnership will also contribute to the promotion of youth sports. It aligns with SFA's dedication to making sports accessible to everyone, particularly at the school level. By broadcasting the SFA Championships on television and OTT platforms, it will greatly enhance the school sports ecosystem in the country.
“The partnership with Sports For All (SFA) is our bid to make sporting action from the grassroots level accessible by harnessing the power of digital,” said Head of Content, TV and Digital, Viacom 18 Sports, Siddharth Sharma. “We endeavour to continue spotlighting school-level talent by including SFA Championships in our portfolio.”
Viacom18 is set to feature the best action from the SFA Championships 2023-2024, starting from December 3, on JioCinema, Sports18-2, and Sports18 Khel channels. This year, the SFA Championships will be held in various cities such as Indore, Jaipur, Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. By broadcasting the SFA Championships, schools across the country will have the chance to uncover the athletic potential of their students. This event will showcase the hidden talent from schools, competing in more than 30 sports categories, and striving to become the top school in sports in their respective cities.
“Partnering with Viacom18 is indeed a historic moment, in bringing Indian school sports to the centre stage. The country will now join in to witness the incredible potential of our young athletes”, shared SFA Founders Vishwas Choksi and Rishikesh Joshi. “Our aim is to enthuse viewers to witness the journey of future champions, through our broadcast content. The SFA Championships entail an international sporting experience through equitable access to world class infrastructure, match videos, analytics and insights for school athletes. Every episode will showcase the energy and sporting talent of that city, their trials and tribulations and how every athlete contributes in identifying the ‘number one school in sports’, for their city”.
The SFA Championships are the biggest school sports competitions in India, providing young people with the chance to reach their full potential through enjoyable and inspiring sporting experiences. These championships are changing the way school sports are enjoyed in India. The goal is to organise 150 championships in 50 cities over the next five years. SFA aims to create a unified platform that allows talent to be discovered easily across multiple sports, with the aim of encouraging 200,000 athletes to participate in the 10 SFA Championships within four months for the 2023-2024 season.