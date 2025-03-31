Sports marketing is a long-term investment: Fuse India's Jigar Rambhia

In December 2024, Omnicom Media Group’s (OMG) global sports and entertainment agency, Fuse, inaugurated its new office in Mumbai. As the agency works on its first Indian Premier League (IPL), Jigar Rambhia, head of Fuse India, speaks about the agency’s vision, client wins, and its plans for establishing a presence in India’s expanding sports marketing sector.

The agency, which initially had clients such as Shriram Finance and Uni League Cricket, has recently secured a significant deal with FedEx. It will allow FedEx branding on the back of the jerseys for IPL's franchise Chennai Super Kings and South African professional T20 cricket franchise, the Joburg Super Kings.

“It’s a big win for us—CSK is a top-performing team, and securing a prime jersey placement is a significant achievement," says Rambhia.

Securing a significant deal within two to three months of launching on a platform such as IPL marks a robust beginning. "Hopefully, next year, we’ll have multiple deals. We have a few other discussions in progress,” he adds.

Through this partnership, FedEx, which is planning a significant domestic expansion, aims to enhance brand recall. Rambhia notes that public awareness of the brand in India is limited, as it has long been recognised as a global logistics provider, yet many are unaware that it can also be utilised for local parcel delivery.

CSK was selected for its immense popularity to help bridge that gap.

The agency has also worked with Agoda.com during the India-England series.

Rambhia says that an increasing number of brands are assessing Fuse in comparison to their former sports agencies. He believes that the agency's ability to integrate a media perspective helps it stand out against traditional sports agencies.

“While they focus on brokering deals, we provide strategic insights on whether a partnership aligns with a brand’s media plan. Clients appreciate this added value, which has helped us secure new business and, hopefully, build long-term relationships,” he says.

Given the existence of established sports agencies in India that have been operating for years, Rambhia suggests that Fuse’s entry into the Indian market may be "slightly late".

There is a clear demand and need for this specialised vertical, as sports in India are growing rapidly; however, only a limited number of professionals possess the specialised knowledge required in this field.

“Sports marketing is a distinct vertical that requires a unique skill set, which traditional media agencies or planners often lack. Unlike standard media buys or inventory purchases, sports marketing operates differently and demands a deeper understanding—something most marketing agencies, whether creative or otherwise, do not currently offer.” Jigar Rambhia, Fuse India

Fuse globally offers end-to-end sports marketing services, extending beyond merely identifying and brokering deals. The agency also executes campaigns and collaborates with brands on the creative side—an offering that is currently lacking among most sports marketing agencies in India.

The agency has engaged in non-cricket sports on a global scale, forming partnerships in Formula 1 and establishing a robust presence in football with various brands. Rambhia says by combining these global insights with India’s deep understanding of cricket, Fuse India can offer clients a well-rounded and effective sports marketing solution.

“With a strong global legacy, we bring fresh perspectives to the Indian market, moving beyond traditional cricket sponsorships to innovative partnerships, activations, and digital engagement. Our experience with top properties such as the EPL and Wimbledon gives us deep insights into fan engagement and brand loyalty—expertise we are now bringing to India,” he adds.

His primary focus is to educate brands on the long-term impact of sports marketing, which he considers a significant challenge in this field today.

Many expect immediate returns from a single sponsorship or event; however, sports marketing should be viewed as a long-term investment. Helping brands understand its sustained value and strategic role is crucial.

“Since it operates differently from traditional marketing, brands need to understand how it works and whether it aligns with their objectives.” Jigar Rambhia, Fuse India

Another focus area this year is on broadening brand engagement beyond cricket. While cricket remains the dominant sport, non-cricket sports such as Pickleball, Paddleball and eSports are gaining traction.

This is creating new opportunities for brands. Rambhia believes it is crucial to incorporate them into brand marketing strategies, thereby ensuring a more diverse and comprehensive approach.

As consumers increasingly pursue a variety of sporting experiences beyond traditional staples, brands have the chance to establish themselves as early adopters in these emerging areas.

Leveraging these sports for partnerships, grassroots initiatives, and experiential marketing can help brands build deeper, more meaningful connections with India's growing and highly engaged audience.

“Their appeal lies in their accessibility, fast-paced nature, and growing community-driven ecosystems, making them attractive platforms for brands looking to connect with new audiences in an authentic way,” he says.

It is also important for brands to consider alternatives to conventional sponsorship models and investments. As digital touchpoints continue to proliferate, Rambhia believes that brands must adopt a more creative and innovative approach to sports marketing.

This entails becoming more agile, responsive, and receptive to the concept of integrating beyond a one-time collaboration mandate.

For brands, the true opportunity lies not merely in sponsorship but in making a lasting impact through investment in athletes, communities, and the fan experience.

"But growth won’t happen in isolation--it requires brands to step up, not as sponsors, but as co-creators in the evolution of Indian sports. Those that adapt and evolve as partners will be co-party to shaping the future of sports marketing in India,” he says.