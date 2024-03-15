Star India initiates arbitration against Zee over non-compliance of ICC TV rights deal

As per the filing, "Star India has claimed that the Company (ZEE) is in non-compliance with the terms of the Alliance Agreement dated 26 August 2022 which had been executed between Star and the Company for setting out the basis on which Star would be willing to grant the sub-license rights for the ICC men’s cricket events from 2024 to 2027. Star has sought specific performance of the Alliance Agreement (or alternatively, to pay damages, which are yet to be determined)."