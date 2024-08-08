Star India's losses from sports increase 45% to $314 million in June quarter

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Disney+ Hotstar saw a slight drop in paid subscribers, from 36 million to 35.5 million.
Star India's operating losses from its sports increased by 45% to $314 million in its June quarter, compared to $216 million a year ago, showed The Walt Disney Co.'s earnings report. Meanwhile, its revenue from sports increased 1%, from $277 million to $279 million.
"The increase in operating loss at Star India was due to higher programming and production costs attributable to the timing of the ICC T20 World Cup, a decrease in affiliate revenue due to lower effective rates, and growth in advertising revenue reflecting the timing of the ICC T20 World Cup," the company said.
With regard to its streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar saw a slight drop in its subscribers. From 36 million in the previous quarter, it came down to 35.5 million paid subscribers. However, its average monthly revenue per paid subscriber rose from $0.70 to $1.05 due to higher advertising revenue.