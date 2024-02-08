Star Sports and D2C Insider launch 'Startup Power Play' to elevate Indian startups

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative will allow startups a 60-second commercial during each IPL match.
Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), brings 'Startup Power Play’ for start-ups in India. This initiative invites startups to craft a crisp 60-second commercial, positioned to captivate audiences during each IPL match. The broadcaster will be collaborating with D2C Insider as an ecosystem partner to leverage access to the large community of startups.
"By offering a platform for startups to showcase their stories and connect with audiences in a meaningful way, we aim to not only elevate their brand presence but also contribute to their growth story. We look forward to witnessing the impact of these startups as they seize this unique opportunity to captivate audiences and make their mark in the industry," said, Ajit Varghese, head – Network Advertising Sales, Disney Star.
“We're excited about our collaboration with Star Sports for IPL 2023. D2C Insider is one of India's largest communities of startups aimed at fostering idea exchange and growth assistance among its members. Startup Powerplay could be a potential game-changer for startups in India, giving them an open canvas to tell their brand story on the biggest stage. The creation of an opportunity for startups specifically is a signal of intent from Star Sports to make IPL on TV much more accessible for early-stage businesses and could be a fantastic launchpad for our members,” said, Kshitij Ladia, Co-founder D2C Insider.
'Startup Power Play' aims to offer one startup per day the spotlight to showcase their brand or product story. With the IPL's reach and engagement, startups can harness the platform's potential to amplify their offerings and connect with consumers on a massive scale. To bolster early-stage ventures, Startup Power Play presents a reasonable introductory price, ensuring accessibility for startups of all sizes.
According to the release, IPL last year, reached a total of 505 million viewers through the tournament. IPL on HD reached 101 million viewers last season.