Star Sports collaborates with Tata Play & Airtel Digital TV to elevate IPL viewing experience for users

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership provides Star Sports R.E.D., an interactive platform that can be accessed with a simple click.
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of Tata IPL 2024, is poised to revolutionise content viewing with a range of innovative features designed to enrich the fan experience. This Tata IPL, Star Sports has played a pivotal role, leveraging technology, with the launch of 4K enabled Value Added Services (VAS) which will be available for subscription to Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV subscribers.
Additionally, with a focus on interactivity, Star Sports has associated with Tata Play to elevate viewer engagement during this year’s Tata IPL season, introducing special features, Star Sports R.E.D. (Relive, Engage, Decode), accessible at the click of a button.
“This Tata IPL 2024, the enthusiasm amongst fans is at an all-time high. Our association with Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV marks a significant stride towards enhancing the viewing experience for Tata IPL enthusiasts. The introduction of TATA IPL in 4K in the form of VAS stands as a monumental innovation, particularly revolutionising sports viewing across the nation. We remain committed to serving fans with a holistic and comprehensive viewing experience, harnessing cutting-edge technology, thus enabling them with a best-in-class visual delight,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head - Distribution and International, Disney Star.
Commenting on the collaboration, Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Airtel Digital TV, said, “4K service on TV is the next leap in television entertainment, promising viewers an unparalleled visual experience. Today, we are thrilled to be launching India’s first 4K service on Airtel Digital TV, just in time to bring even more immersive and breath-taking experience for cricket fans this IPL season.”
“We are excited to partner with Disney Star to launch our new value-added service, Tata Play 4K. This new addition will help our viewers experience sports and entertainment content in a new immersive manner. In just INR 99/month, our subscribers will get to experience the pinnacle of visual excellence with unrivalled quality in stunning 4K resolution at the comfort of their homes. With this development we are not only elevating TV viewing as an interactive experience but also opening doors to exploring new blends of technology and quality for linear television,” said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play.
With the launch of 4K as a Value-Added Service (VAS), viewers of Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV will get an opportunity for an enhanced viewing experience, offering clarity and detail, bringing every moment to life like never before. This is the first time Tata IPL can be viewed in 4K as a VAS platform service on TV and will be available for subscription to Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV viewers.
Through Star Sports R.E.D. (Relive, Engage, Decode) features, Tata Play viewers can access a range of features designed to enrich their engagement with the matches at the click of a button. This year, the special features will be available throughout the day and not just during the match. Content for three streams will be provided to viewers to Relive, Engage and Decode the sport like never before.
Viewers will be able to ‘Relive’ the action through Key Moments and Highlights while the match is going on and get to view concise highlights later. A Star Cam will follow the captain or the star player live on the field, allowing fans to ‘Engage’ with the sport and also get to hear the player’s views after the match. Fans will be able to ‘Decode’ the sport through a live dynamic data feed and review the match with deep data insights later.