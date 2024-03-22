Star Sports collaborates with Tata Play & Airtel Digital TV to elevate IPL viewing experience for users

“We are excited to partner with Disney Star to launch our new value-added service, Tata Play 4K. This new addition will help our viewers experience sports and entertainment content in a new immersive manner. In just INR 99/month, our subscribers will get to experience the pinnacle of visual excellence with unrivalled quality in stunning 4K resolution at the comfort of their homes. With this development we are not only elevating TV viewing as an interactive experience but also opening doors to exploring new blends of technology and quality for linear television,” said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play.