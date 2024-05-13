Star Sports secures broadcasting rights for the Asian Legends League from 2024 to 2026

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This year's event is scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 4.
Star Sports, a sports broadcaster, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Asian Legends League as the official broadcast partner for the next three seasons, spanning from 2024 to 2026.
The Asian Legends League, a platform for former retired cricket legends from Asian countries, is set to showcase the talents of players in an exhilarating league format.
The league, organised by World Sports Group (WSG), will feature five franchise teams representing cricketing nations: Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Pakistan Stars, and Afghanistan Pathans. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 4, 2024.
League Commissioner, Chetan Sharma, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Star Sports, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, to bring the Asian Legends League to fans across the globe. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the viewing experience and elevate the stature of the league."
In addition to the partnership announcement, WSG has finalised key committees to uphold the integrity and standards of the league. The Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee, chaired by Ashok Malhotra, includes members such as Chetan Sharma, Vijay Dahiya, Harwinder Singh, and Parwinder Singh. Furthermore, the Playing Condition Committee, led by Vijay Dahiya, comprises Harwinder Singh, Sarabh J Singh, and Nensi Patel.
The league schedule has also been unveiled, with league matches scheduled from May 27 to May 31, followed by knockout matches commencing on June 1.
The pinnacle of the event, the Grand Final to determine the champion of the Asian Legends League, will take place on June 4, 2024.
As an added highlight, cricket fans will witness the rivalry between India and Pakistan once again on May 29, 2024, just before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Star Sports is committed to delivering coverage of the Asian Legends League, providing fans with memorable moments and thrilling cricketing action.