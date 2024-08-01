Star terminates ICC TV rights deal with ZEE

“During the previous year, Star had sent letters (to ZEE) alleging breach of the Alliance Agreement due to non-payment of dues for the rights fee's first instalment, aggregating to $203.56 million ( Rs 1,693.42 crore), along with the payment for bank guarantee commission and deposit interest aggregating Rs 17 crore, and financial commitments, including furnishing of corporate guarantee/confirmation as stated in the agreement,” ZEE said in its disclosure.