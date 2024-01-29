Subhash Chandra says termination of merger with Zee was Sony's criminal design: Media reports

“I believe the worst is behind us. On January 26, 2019, I gathered 38 lenders in our boardroom and assured them that I would repay them, asking only for some time. They granted me that time. Today, I'm conveying a similar message to our minority shareholders: Have patience for three to four quarters with Punit and the board, and you will see the results. The company will rebound to the levels it once achieved. At its peak, Zee's Ebitda was Rs 2,400 crore, and it will reach those numbers again,” he said to ET.