Sun TV Network Q1FY25 results: Advertising revenue declines by 4.52% YoY to Rs 323.77 crore

The domestic subscription for the quarter was at Rs 425.79 crore as against Rs 435.34 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was at Rs 706.36 crore as against Rs 786.46 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Profit after taxes for the current quarter stood at Rs 546.94 crore as against Rs 582.80 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2023.