Sun TV reports a 20% decline in profits in Dec quarter

The Sun TV network which operates television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi and Marathi reported a 20% decline in consolidated profits after tax at Rs. 363.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

Advertisment

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 454.09 crore in the same quarter last year. According to the company’s BSE filing, the revenue from operations declined by 10.35% to Rs. 827.56 crore in the December quarter. This same stood at Rs. 923.15 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the network also declined by 8% to reach Rs. 967.56 crore.

Sun TV’s board also declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The group also owns cricket league teams like SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

“The results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 8.98 crore and Rs 522.66 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 1.09 crore and Rs 238.85 crore, respectively.”