Star, Zee, Sony, Viacom18 re-enter FTA battlefield

"The a-la-carte rates of each pay channel (MRP), forming part of a bouquet, shall, in no case, exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part." So, the channels priced at 10 paise can no longer be in a bouquet with the ones priced at Rs 19. Though ‘NTO 2.0’ is yet to be implemented, an expert feels it is one of the reasons the broadcasters are back in the FTA fold.