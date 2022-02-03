T-Series to now produce web-series for OTT platforms

He further adds, “With this expansion, we aim at creating ‘binge-worthy’ content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows. With the recent budget announcement by our Financial Minister, there is great progress in the pipeline with the 5G spectrum expansion. It has been projected that Rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 and this essentially means that the internet will be easily and cost effectively available which surely is a great boost to the world of OTT and content creators all over. The OTT audience will expand exponentially.”