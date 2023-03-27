TAM Sports launches CTV & mobile ad monitoring, verification service for IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The monitoring services will provide advertisers & media agencies with pre, during and post-match ad streaming reports within a day for IPL data users.
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research) has announced the launch of Connected TV & Mobile (Android & IOS) Ad monitoring & Verification service for IPL 2023 Live Streaming. This specialised service will provide real-time data and insights to help the viewers stay ahead of the game.
The CTV Ad monitoring will be initially for Live Streaming audiences watching on Connected TV targeted at Mumbai City, while Mobile Ad monitoring is for Live Streaming audiences viewing on IOS /Android mobiles and Geo-targeted to cities Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad across key cohorts that the Advertiser is addressing.
CTV monitoring will also include 14 different language/other feeds - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Lifestyle feed and 4k English feed!
Both the monitoring services will provide advertisers & media agencies with pre, during and post-match ad streaming reports within a day for IPL data users, enabling them to track their sponsorships on a real-time continuous basis.
"We are ecstatic to introduce this path breaking and unprecedented Ad Monitoring & Verification service on CTV & Mobile platform during the most happening Cricket Event of the year (IPL) via our flagship unit – TAM Sports”, says TAM India CEO L V Krishnan.
“It will be a unique service as we kick start CTV and mobile monitoring with this year’s IPL. With daily reporting of the data, it is almost real time for sponsors, agencies and other stakeholders to track and maximise Ad spends. We believe, this is one more step in our attempt to bring more clarity to investments on high decibel digital properties and will pave way for more transparency to future advertising spends on digital media.”
The report would essentially cover a variety of variables that comprise of – platform, stream language, targeted market selected by the advertiser along with match date, stream duration, category, brands, advertisers, and ad positions.