Tata Group acquires Disney’s stake in Tata Play at $1 billion valuation: Report

Tata Play (then Tata Sky) was incorporated in 2001 as a joint venture between Tata Group and TFCF Corp., formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox. The company provides pay television via set-top boxes and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming through its app. Disney acquired its stake in Tata Play through its purchase of Star India, which was part of the acquisition of 21st Century Fox's Indian assets in 2017.