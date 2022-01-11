TATA Group replaces Vivo as title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League

Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship of the league in 2015 following then sponsor PepsiCo’s early exit.
TATA Group, an Indian conglomerate, has replaced Chinese phone maker Vivo as the title sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as per ANI, an Indian news agency.
Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship of the T20 league for five years in 2015 after then title sponsor PepsiCo terminated its five-year association with the IPL.
News reports stated that Vivo bagged the title sponsorship right of the T20 League for two years (2016 and 2017), for Rs 100 crore per year. In 2017, Vivo further announced that it would be the title sponsor for the tournament for the next five years (till 2022), with a bid worth a whopping Rs 2,199 crore.
However, in 2020, the Chinese phone maker took a step back from its title sponsorship following the conflict between the Indian and Chinese armed forces. Dream11 took its place and in the 2021 edition of the IPL, VIVO was once again the title sponsor.
The mega player auction for the 2022 IPL is expected to take place in February this year after two new teams (Ahmedabad and Lucknow) were added to the league which is expected to take place in the months of April, May, and June.