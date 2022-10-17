Tata Play Binge now open to all smartphone users, not just DTH subscribers

Tata Play Binge, is providing access to premium content across popular national, international and regional apps as per subscribed plans.
One of India’s leading content distribution platform, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), has announced the expansion of its OTT entertainment app Tata Play Binge, to all smartphone users, with no pre-requisite of needing a DTH subscription.
Tata Play Binge, the application that aggregates content from across OTT platforms in India and presents in a single screen, offers subscribers one of the largest collection of movies, TV series, web originals, and LIVE Sports from 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming, under one roof. In an endeavor to ease the process of content discovery and reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, Tata Play Binge, is introducing plans starting Rs 59 per month and providing access to premium content across popular national, international and regional apps as per subscribed plans. The platform will soon host 25 apps as eight more apps are slated to get added in the coming months.
The Tata Play Binge offers content from 12 languages from popular OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SonyLIV, MX Player, hoichoi, Namma flix, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EPICON, DocuBay & Curiosity Stream. Upcoming integrations include Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Travelxp, Shorts TV, Reeldrama, Manorama Max, Tarang Plus, Koode and more.
Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, explains, “With our aggregated OTT platform Binge, we endeavor to address these pain points. Content from across 17 OTT providers + Gaming is available today to all subscribers, accessible through a unified interface at a single subscription package starting at INR59 a month. Tata Play Binge makes entertainment easy for consumers, while increasing the subscription footprint for our OTT partners.”
Tata Play continues its association with acclaimed actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Priyamani, who have played relatable, everyday characters to bring out the essence of Tata Play Binge to the larger audiences through the campaign.
Talking about the new campaign for all-new Tata Play Binge, Anurag Kumar, chief communication officer, Tata Play, says, “Through our campaign, ‘Bachcha Bachcha janta hai’ we have created relatable, slice-of-life characters to bring out the essence of the Tata Play Binge offering, which is – access to all the content from 17 OTT apps covering movies, shows, live sports and more, under a unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.”