Tata Play Binge now open to all smartphone users, not just DTH subscribers

Tata Play Binge, the application that aggregates content from across OTT platforms in India and presents in a single screen, offers subscribers one of the largest collection of movies, TV series, web originals, and LIVE Sports from 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming, under one roof. In an endeavor to ease the process of content discovery and reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, Tata Play Binge, is introducing plans starting Rs 59 per month and providing access to premium content across popular national, international and regional apps as per subscribed plans. The platform will soon host 25 apps as eight more apps are slated to get added in the coming months.