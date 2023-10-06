TDSAT upholds Star's right to stream cricket matches for free

In its sagacious verdict, the TDSAT articulated, “On first impression, the OTT platform does not qualify as a traditional TV channel. Moreover, the respondent does not necessitate any permission or license from the Central Government. Examining the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the rules promulgated in 2021, alongside the provisions of the TRAI Act, 1997, there exists no prima facie case in favour of this petitioner.”