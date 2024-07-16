Television attracts 70% of brand-building ad spend: Vikram Sakhuja of Madison

The other way in which brands spend money is associative marketing — the media environment rubs off on your brand. Brands sometimes use sponsorship, which is quite different from associative marketing. Sponsorship literally means that this programme has been brought to you by a certain brand. So if Tata is paying a very handsome price for IPL, it's not just as a distribution pipe or even associative. It's much more than that. A sponsor is really seen as a brand that brings an event to the viewer. Through that, there's a certain stature and a whole new value that gets associated with the brand — higher-order values.