The fourth edition of vdonxt asia is just a day away!

India's most engaging convention for those who live by the promise of digital video will be held on January 29, at The Westin, Mumbai.
For all creators, curators, aggregators and consumers of digital video, vdonxt asia is the place to be. The country's most engaging convention for digital video is back with its fourth edition. afaqs!' annual event is scheduled to take place on January 29, at The Westin, Mumbai.
The one-day event includes the conference and exhibition, followed by the awards ceremony.
The convention is set to witness powerful, thought-provoking discussions around a range of business, strategy, content, and marketing related subjects, all in the context of online video. In effect, the agenda covers almost all major aspects of the online video business.
Some of the themes to be discussed include: 'Why is comedy playing such an important role across OTT platforms'; 'Is a 'gaming audience' more captive than an 'entertainment audience'; 'In a sea of video, where do audio content and games stand'; 'As OTT penetration increases, who will comprise the next wave of viewers'; 'Millions of viewers may be giving up watching TV. How will advertisers reach this growing pool?'; among many others.
For the complete agenda, visit: https://www.vdonxt.com/agenda.html
The award categories are largely divided into Brand Related and Pure Content. We have also introduced five new sub-categories this year. For the complete overview of the award categories, visit: https://www.vdonxt.com/categories.html
The illustrious line-up of speakers includes names from some of the most relevant companies in the world of online video, including Vikramaditya Motwane (Film Director, Producer and Screenwriter), Srishti Behl Arya (Netflix India), Sameer Nair (Applause Entertainment), Ajey Nagar (YouTuber), Karan Bedi (MX Player), Kranti Gada (Shemaroo), Dinesh Sharma (ASUS India), Aparna Acharekar (ZEE5), Amit Yadav (PubMatic), Rathi Gangappa (Starcom), Ridhima Lulla (Eros Group), Satya Raghavan (YouTube), Vanita Keswani (Madison Media Sigma), Sunil Nair (Firework), Neha Toteja (Flipkart Video), Rajiv Bakshi (Reliance Big Synergy), Gunjan Arya (OML) and Saugato Bhowmik (VOOT Kids), to name a few. In all, over 30 speakers will take to the stage. For the complete list, check out - https://www.vdonxt.com/speakers.html
The evening of January 29 will witness the highly anticipated vdonxt awards ceremony. These awards are designed to felicitate the most outstanding work in digital video in the year gone by. This year, the awards get bigger and better with some newly introduced categories, including Best Promo for a Show, Best Viral Video, Brand Integration – Stand-alone, Best use of Aerial Photography and Best Low-budget Show. Jurors include distinguished names like Abhishek Joshi (MX Player), Abhishek Rege (Endemol Shine India), Elizabeth Venkataraman (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Krishna Mani (Ogilvy & Mather), and Manish Bhatt (Scarecrow Communications), among others.
For the complete list of jurors, visit https://www.vdonxt.com/jury.html
The vdonxt exhibition will have sleek stalls set up by tech firms, MCNs, web publishers and other players with interesting new technology that's driving the digital video business today.
The exhibitors this year include names like CD networks, Lotame, video 365, Yuktamedia, Silly Monks, One Take Media Co, Hippo Video and Divo.
vdonxt asia features the support of partners like: VOOT (Presenting Partner), Firework (co-powered by Partner), Akamai, ZEE5, PubMatic, and Nielsen (Silver Partners); Adobe, comScore, Hoichoi, Limelight, RED FM and Vidooly (Bronze Partners).
For more details, visit: https://www.vdonxt.com/