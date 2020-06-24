The Hindu to discontinue its Mumbai Edition 

Print in India is a Rs 29,600 crore industry (2019 calendar - EY) and is estimated to grow to Rs 30,100 crore by the end of 2020. However, the coronavirus outbreak has derailed these projections. Scared Indians especially in metros have unsubscribed from the print edition of newspapers. Though the media companies, World Health Organisation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting - Government of India made it clear that the newspaper need not be unsubscribed and it does not expose one to COVID, high rise societies banned entry of hawkers. Things have become a little better and the newspaper is again a companion during morning tea across India, but the number is still far from what it used to be pre-COVID.