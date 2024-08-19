The Onion reintroduces print edition; aims to turn profitable this year

The Onion produces clever headlines, witty jokes, and sharp commentary on current events, culture, and politics. It was acquired by tech company Global Tetrahedron from digital publisher G/O Media in April 2024. This was the third time in the past decade that the publication changed ownership. It was first acquired by the Spanish-language TV company Univision. Throughout this period, the publication faced layoffs, tense contract negotiations, and the sale of its sister site, The A.V. Club.