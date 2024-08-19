The Onion reintroduces print edition; aims to turn profitable this year

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Satire and comedy publication The Onion has reintroduced a print edition for the first time in over a decade, and will soon begin delivering it monthly to all site subscribers. It is offering introductory subscriptions for about $60 per year. This move harkens back to the publication's origins as a campus weekly in the late 1980s.
The New York Times reports that the print edition is just one of several perks the company plans to offer its online subscribers, who pay $5 a month. Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, has said additional benefits will include invitations to live events, access to The Onion’s physical archives, and sponsorship opportunities for editorial projects, "such as a video titled 'The Perfect One-Pot, Six-Pan, 10-Wok, 25-Baking-Sheet Dinner'."
"While America’s Finest Membership offers various additive benefits, The Onion website will remain freely available to every callous reader who refuses to surrender their credit card information," the website's subscription page reads.
Collins, a former NBC News disinformation reporter, said that The Onion will distribute print editions at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the publication is based. He said that the publication aims to start turning a profit later this year with the help of these subscription add-ons.
Meanwhile, The Onion is also scaling back its dependence on certain types of advertising. Last month, it ceased running digital ads from Taboola. In this month's print edition, most of the ads—featuring brands like Ashley Madison, WeWork, and Chick-fil-A—are satirical, though there are some genuine promotions for The Onion.
The Onion produces clever headlines, witty jokes, and sharp commentary on current events, culture, and politics. It was acquired by tech company Global Tetrahedron from digital publisher G/O Media in April 2024. This was the third time in the past decade that the publication changed ownership. It was first acquired by the Spanish-language TV company Univision. Throughout this period, the publication faced layoffs, tense contract negotiations, and the sale of its sister site, The A.V. Club.