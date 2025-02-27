The rise of CTV: How it is reshaping India’s advertising landscape

The latest Ormax Media report says that Connected TV (CTV) is increasingly becoming the preferred device for streaming content in India. The report indicates that 36% of urban SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) viewers regularly use CTVs, and adoption is also rising in smaller towns.

Furthermore, 66% of CTV viewers watch content with family members, underscoring the communal aspect of television viewing in Indian households.

As a result, the advertising landscape in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with CTV emerging as a key platform for brands to engage with their target audiences. By providing targeted and interactive advertising, CTV presents a new opportunity for marketers to improve audience engagement, measure ad performance more effectively, and achieve higher ROI than traditional TV advertising.

afaqs! delved deeper into this topic with a fireside chat titled 'The Next Frontier: How Connected TV is Transforming Advertising in India'. The session featured an insightful discussion between Sairam Ranganathan, chief digital officer at Wavemaker India, and Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor of afaqs!.

Ranganathan believes that despite being around for just two years, CTV will gain traction by 2025. He also notes that while audiences increasingly associate CTV with streaming content, the number of cord-cutters remains relatively modest.

Recent data shows that there are around 45 million CTV households in India.

As CTV continues to grow, marketers are increasingly recognising its importance in reaching consumers. When asked about how brands are leveraging this medium, Ranganathan identifies two distinct approaches.

Traditional FMCG brands, long reliant on television advertising, see CTV as an extension of the linear TV ecosystem and integrate it into their broader TV strategy. In contrast, newer digital-first brands without conventional distribution channels perceive CTV as a purely digital platform and approach it accordingly.

“CTV essentially offers the best of both worlds, combining the reach of television with the precision of digital. India has approximately 220-240 million traditional TV households, but CTV has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from 10 million to nearly 45 million households in the past three years,” he explains.

He also notes that in the past four years, there has been a shift in how marketers use CTV. Some utilise it to enhance traditional TV campaigns, while others, especially mass media advertisers, view it as a potent means to directly connect with households.

So, is CTV becoming an integral part of a brand’s media mix for overall campaign strategy, or is it primarily being used for high-impact events like major cricket matches featuring India or popular shows such as Shark Tank India?

Ranganathan explains that CTV adoption varies across marketers, broadly falling into two categories. Traditional FMCG brands, which have long relied on television, view CTV as an extension of their media mix. For them, linear TV remains crucial, as brand recall plays a significant role in influencing consumer purchases. These brands integrate CTV into their regular strategy, using it to complement their TV advertising.

However, during high-stakes events with massive viewership—such as an India-Pakistan cricket match—CTV serves as an additional amplifier, helping brands maximize reach and engagement.

On the other hand, some brands use CTV selectively rather than consistently. For them, it is a strategic tool deployed for specific occasions, such as product launches or key campaigns, where an extra push is needed to capture consumer attention.

With increasing investment in CTV advertising, the discussion shifts to measurement: Is there a reliable system in place to evaluate its effectiveness, or are there still gaps? What kind of data is currently available to assess campaign performance and impact?

Ranganathan acknowledges that CTV, as a medium, is still evolving—and so is its measurement. As of now, no standardised, foolproof measurement system exists.

“However, at Wavemaker, we have developed a simple yet effective framework to guide our clients—input, output, and outcome. The input refers to the investment perspective, translating financial commitments into measurable impact. The output focuses on reach, ensuring the brand connects with the right audience. Finally, the outcome measures the tangible business impact, whether in terms of brand growth, engagement, or sales,” he explains.

He further adds that Wavemaker is actively collaborating with WPP partners and clients to develop more robust measurement solutions. The data, he notes, already shows that brands investing in CTV are witnessing meaningful business outcomes.

Watch the full video here:





