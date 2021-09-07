“These days, buying on Amazon has become a cliché. Editorial sells better”: Sajan Raj Kurup

Over a phone call, Kurup reveals that at this juncture, media is undergoing a massive overhaul and there is an increased interest around pop culture. “If you look at the history of the pandemics, right after the Spanish Flu, there was a boom in pop culture at that time too. Both Rolling Stone and Man’s World are popular publications, when it comes to covering pop culture. You have to keep in mind that this is also the time when the society, as a whole, resets its cultural tone. There is also a reset happening in the content space, with people looking beyond Bollywood for popular content.”