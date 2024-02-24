TRAI suggests the implementation of a mandatory call name display to prevent spam: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The service will be implemented across all call types, including regular phone calls, WhatsApp calls, Facetime calls, and OTT calls.
According to ET, TRAI has suggested that all network operators install the caller name display service on mobile phones and that all smartphone makers be required to enable this function within a specified time frame as an additional measure to monitor unwanted calls.
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India stated in its recommendations on February 23, 2024, that "the government should issue appropriate instructions for making CNAP feature in all devices sold in India, after a suitable cutoff date, say after six months from the date of notification."
This refers to the calling name presentation (CNAP) service. Before CNAP is implemented nationwide in India, trials in a single licensing service area will be conducted in which all operators are required to take part.
TRAI has initiated a consultation on the implementation of a caller identification service, which requires the recipient to submit a query to the central subscriber database of the provider from where the call originated.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that the recipient must identify the caller. However, the regulator has not addressed the implementation of the CNAP service by OTT players.
It also suggested that businesses or telemarketers should display the name of the calling entity in their 140-number series, along with the option to choose a "preferred name", which could be a trademark or a unique Indian name.