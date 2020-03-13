TRAI's NTO: Marketers believe TV ad spends likely to take a hit

The broadcasters had several reservations against TRAI's amendments to the NTO. They questioned why TRAI enforced a regulatory framework if it had to change it again within the span of a year. They alleged that TRAI dictating the pricing is a contradiction to the Government of India's "Ease of Doing Business" stand. The broadcasters said they spent several crores by running ads on their channels and other mediums to educate customers about the NTO. The new amendments, according to them, nullifies the effort. TRAI has its counter-arguments, too. And amidst all this, it is clear that the advertisers are not short of alternate options - something the broadcasters must be already worrying about.