"Who is TRAI to decide which channels are unwanted:" IBF

In a conversation, N P Singh told afaqs!, "Who is TRAI to decide which is an unwanted channel and which are the driver ones? There are viewers for those channels too." He adds, "You are the consumer and you make the choice about the content you want to watch and whether that content is relevant to you, is a choice that you should make and I must not force on you. As a broadcaster, it is not my decision. As a DPO, it is not their decision, and similarly, it cannot be the regulator's decision either. To term any channel unwanted is demeaning the broadcasting community and the consumers. I do not like this terminology. These channels exist because there are viewers for these channels and if there are no viewers, nobody will run channels which do not have any viewership."