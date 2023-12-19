Tribes Communications elevates Anthony Paul Raj as head of Max OOH

Paul has been at the forefront of OOH in organisations such as Vantage Advertising, Portland India Outdoor Advertising, and Luminas India Associates.
Tribes Communications is pleased to announce the elevation of Anthony Paul Raj to head OOH at Max.
In his new role, Paul will be responsible for spearheading the OOH division of Max, steering strategic initiatives that will contribute to the company's growth and success in the dynamic and ever-evolving advertising and OOH landscape.
With an industrious career spanning over three decades, Paul brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry. His strategic vision, perseverance, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping his journey at Max. With a deep understanding of the Outdoors segment and a commitment to innovation, Paul has been at the forefront of OOH in organizations such as Vantage Advertising Pvt Ltd, Portland India Outdoor Advertising Pvt Ltd, and Luminas India Associates. A veteran in OOH branding, Marketing, and Innovation, Paul’s business acumen and leadership prowess will be pivotal in leading the company’s Outdoor business to a new tomorrow.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Paul stated, "I am honored to take on this position and lead the OOH division at Max. I am indebted to the leadership at Max for entrusting me with this responsibility, which will foster the company’s inspiring legacy. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and leveraging our expertise to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns for our clients.”
"We are proud to announce Paul’s elevation to Head, OOH especially at a time when the outdoors industry is poised to take flight. His exceptional leadership has been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that his dynamism and dedication will be paramount in helping us spread our wings. Paul comes with a wealth of experience, which will propel us to newer heights and set a new bar in the challenging OOH landscape. This move is a reinforcement to our commitment to excellence and pushing the creative envelope," said Sanjay Shukla, CEO, Max.
The announcement aligns with an important phase for the agency as it continues to diversify its offerings and solidify its standing as an industry leader.
As a fully integrated agency, Tribes offers medium centered, impactful solutions across OOH, experiential marketing, activation, digital solutions, and more. Tribes now has an extensive client roster with over 100 clients which includes industry giants such as Apple , Amazon, Facebook, Google, Honda, Swiggy, Diageo, Michelin, Phillips, OnePlus, Pepsi, Jockey, Yamaha, Kotak Bank, HDFC ERGO, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Godrej, WNS, Aditya Birla, Real Me, HP, Microsoft, Schneider, Government Of India, ITC, Deloitte, PWC, Legrand, MG motors and many more. The agency currently is the largest and the fastest growing OOH and Experiential agency in India with a capitalized billing of 87 million USD.