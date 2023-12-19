Tribes Communications elevates Anthony Paul Raj as head of Max OOH

"We are proud to announce Paul’s elevation to Head, OOH especially at a time when the outdoors industry is poised to take flight. His exceptional leadership has been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that his dynamism and dedication will be paramount in helping us spread our wings. Paul comes with a wealth of experience, which will propel us to newer heights and set a new bar in the challenging OOH landscape. This move is a reinforcement to our commitment to excellence and pushing the creative envelope," said Sanjay Shukla, CEO, Max.