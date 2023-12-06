TV18 and E18 to merge with Network18

The television and digital news assets and Moneycontrol biz to consolidate into one company.
Network18 Group has announced the merger of TV18 and E18 with Network18, in an exchange filing.
The proposed scheme will consolidate the TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group into one company, and help create India’s largest platform-agnostic news media organisation.
The merged entity will comprise the TV portfolio of TV18 (20 news channels in 16 languages and CNBCTV18.com), digital assets of Network18 (News18.com platform across 13 languages and Firstpost), and the moneycontrol website and app.
Viacom18 with its portfolio of JioCinema and 40 TV channels will be a direct subsidiary of Network18. Network18 will continue to hold its investment in BookMyShow.