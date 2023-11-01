TV9 Network partners with Jio TV and Jio TV+ to expand mobile and CTV reach

Under this collaboration, seven channels from TV9 Network will go live on Jio TV and Jio TV+.
TV9 Network has joined forces with Jio TV and Jio TV+, a live TV streaming service owned by Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This strategic alliance is set to magnify TV9 Network's presence in the realm of CTV and mobile, ushering in a new era of television viewing.
As part of this partnership, TV9 Bharatvarsh, TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, TV9 Bangla, and the network’s latest english offering News9, will go live on Jio TV and Jio TV+.
Jio TV offers live TV along with seven-day catch up which can be consumed on mobile phones and tablets with Jio sim cards for free. Jio TV+ is the connected device for TV screens that runs on JioFiber and wifi offering the best OTT packages alongside the linear channels.
With an extensive user base that spans urban and rural areas, this is an ideal partnership for TV9 Network to reach a wider and more diverse audience. This partnership promises to strengthen the connection between TV9 Network and its viewers, providing them with easy access to the network's offerings.
Talking about the collaboration, Raktim Das, chief growth officer (broadcasting and digital), TV9 Network, said, “The collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring credible, informative, and engaging content to viewers across the country. The fact that all our 7 channels are now available on Jio TV and Jio TV+ platform reflects our unwavering commitment to keeping our viewers informed and connected.”
He further added, “Our collaboration with Jio TV and Jio TV+ is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. We believe this strategic alliance will not only help us expand our footprint but also provide our viewers with unparalleled convenience and access to TV9 Network channels.”