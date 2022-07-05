Twitter seeks judicial review of GOI’s orders to take down content

This development comes after the IT ministry, in June ‘22, warned Twitter of losing its intermediary status for non-compliance.
Twitter is looking to overturn some orders from the Indian government to take down content on the social media platform in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials, says Reuters citing a source.
Twitter argues in its request for a judicial review that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT act said the news agency’s report.
Over the past year, Twitter and the government of India have been at loggerheads over claims by the latter that the social media company has not complied with its requests.
Only last month, the government warned Twitter it would lose its intermediary status if it did not comply with the nation's information technology rules. A loss of said status would mean Twitter could lose immunity from being held accountable for the content users post on its platform.