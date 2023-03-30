Understanding brand safety from digital publishers’ perspective

“Many adtech players have lost that perspective. Advertisers generally say that they don’t want to be associated with bad news. For any news which reports incidences of gore, crime, etc., monetisation gets off on social media platforms. If you look at newspapers, you rarely see 'good news' but there are ads all around the paper."



Sharma from MGID India opined that unlike the print medium, there’s less control over the type of stories on digital. Jain added, “Today, we’re not just talking about cost per lead, but also cost per acquisition and cost per daily feed.”