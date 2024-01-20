Unilever initiates global media review

It is also set to review its media planning and buying account in India, which is currently held by Group M's Mindshare.
Unilever has initiated an evaluation of its global media planning and buying account, marking a significant move for the consumer goods powerhouse. This comes as the company revisits its media strategies, the last review having taken place in 2021.
“Yes, we are undertaking media agency reviews in many of our markets. This is part of our standard process to periodically review to ensure best-in-class media agency partnerships,” said a Unilever spokesperson to Campaign US.
At the time, Mindshare, a part of GroupM, successfully maintained control over the majority of Unilever's media operations in key markets such as the US, the UK, and Ireland.
It also held the mandate in India and is set to participate in the re-pitch for the account.
The agency also holds responsibility for media operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, the Nordics, Italy, Eastern Europe, South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka), and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam). Following a 2020 review, the agency also manages media planning and buying in China.
The account is currently held by three other holding groups – Omnicom, Havas, and IPG.
In Canada, Omnicom Media Group's PHD network assumed responsibility for media duties. The Campaign US report mentions that it is unclear whether Canada is included in this review.
It also secured Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Havas Media won in France and Spain, while IPG's Initiative retained Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Greece.